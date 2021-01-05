William A. Martens, 89, rural Wabaunsee County, KS passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka, KS.
On December 18, 1931, William was born to Henry and Anna (Schweir) Martens on the family farm in the Wells Creek community south of Belvue, KS. He attended District #54 rural school near Wells Creek before working on the family farm with his brothers. William was never married, but enjoyed farming with his loving family of brothers, a sister, and many nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Immanuel Faith Community Church of Wells Creek.
He loved working on the farm. He did most of the outside work while his brother took care of the inside work. He enjoyed taking care of the farm animals and working on the machinery to keep the farm running. Later in life, he spent a few years at Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society and then Vintage Park, where he made several new friends and always thought the staff took great care of him.
He is survived by his sister, Ethel Nelson, Topeka, KS; two nieces, Kathy Schmidtberger and Sue Kirkendall, both of Topeka, KS; and four nephews, John Martens, Jerry Martens, Ken Nelson, and Don Nelson, all of Topeka, KS.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, John Martens and Loran Martens.
William will lie in-state from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021 at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at the Wabaunsee Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Wells Creek Church, or the Midland Hospice House, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com.
