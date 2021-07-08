William “Bill” Elroy Nelson, 83, of Wamego, Kansas, peacefully passed away on July 7, 2021, at Wellsprings of Westmoreland.
Bill was born March 4, 1938, in Yakama, Washington, the son of Cecil William and Eldilita Mae (Henn) Nelson. Bill attended Randolph High School until he left and joined the Marine Corps where he served for four years.
Bill married Vivian O’Neal and the couple later divorced. That union was blessed with one son, William “Billy” Nelson. Bill was married to Mary Lou (Prockish) Bammes on July 2, 1987, in Westmorland. She preceded him in death on November 7, 2015.
Bill spent many years on the road as an over-the-road trucker and worked locally for Steel & Pipe. He also operated, for many years, heavy equipment and drove for MCM of Wamego.
He loved music and was an avid Elvis, Willie Nelson, and Johnny Cash fan. He enjoyed cooking, playing cards, throwing horseshoes, and collecting classic car replicas and John Wayne memorabilia.
Bill was also preceded in death by his father in 1971; his mother in 2005; his daughter, Patti Nelson, in 2013, and grandson, Casey Nelson in 2018.
Bill is survived by his son, William “Billy” D. Nelson (Dianna); Krugerville, Texas; his stepdaughters, Sherry Figge (Rex) and Karry Clark (Kevin), both of Wamego; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers: Cecil Nelson (Sharon), Madill, OK; Clarence Nelson (Winnie), Columbia Falls, Maine; sisters, Dorothy Etienne (John), Barbara Taggart (Phil), all of Wamego, Lennie Nelson (Peggy), Kansas City, MO; and Jan Uithoven, Blackhawk, SD; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, July 16, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Burial will follow at the Wabaunsee Cemetery. Bill will lie-in-state on Thursday, beginning at 3:00 pm at the funeral home where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to the Wamego Area Veteran’s Memorial, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
