Willis Henry Herren, 97, of Alma, Kansas, died Monday, January 18, 2021, at the Alma Manor. He was a life-long resident of the community.
Willis was born on September 7, 1923, in rural Alma, the son of Henry H. and Anna Golzio Herren. He attended local grade school and graduated in 1942 from Alma High School. He then taught one year for District 35 in a one-room school until he was drafted into the Army.
Willis served two years during WWII stationed with the Army Air Corps Supply in India. He either flew or sailed completely around the world during his service time. He visited six different continents. While in India he contracted Malaria and was hospitalized for a year.
Willis attended Watchmaking School in Kansas City. He then returned to Alma where he was a rural mail carrier for over 37 years, working several different routes out of Alma. He was awarded a plaque and citation for having driven more than 1 million miles without an accident during his postal career. Willis was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, a long-time member of the American Legion Post 32, and an active member of St. John Lutheran Church.
Willis loved to do anything that involved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and family picnics in the woods. Willis was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix just about anything. He did woodworking and fixed furniture and cabinets. He also did stonework. Willis was a great visitor and literally knew no stranger.
Willis married Mildred N. Mueller on October 19, 1947, in McFarland. She survives at their home.
His also survived by his children; Carolyn Irish (Tom), DeSoto, Philip Herren, (Lisa Parker), The Villages, Florida, Dan Herren, McFarland, and Terry Herren (Patty), Alma; his grandchildren, Derrick Herren (Cory), Jeffrey Herren (Kathy), Kellie Irish, Shana Leck (Joshua), Alison Herren (Cooper); five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Willis was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson, Nicholas Herren, and a sister, Helen Andres.
Graveside inurnment will be held at 11:30 am, Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Alma. Friends may stop and pay their respects on Tuesday, from 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home at 206 Kansas Avenue. A private funeral service may be viewed via St. John Lutheran Facebook-Live at 10:30 am, Wednesday. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. John Lutheran Church and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.