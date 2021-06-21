Yolanda Jo Baker, 55, of Wamego, died June 13, 2021. Funeral services were held June 23, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Memorial contributions to Yolanda Baker Memorial Fund. Online guestbook and condolences at www.campanellastewart.com
Local display ads by PaperG
Most Popular
Articles
- USD 320 hires new principals
- Other Acts Announced - The Beach Boys and More
- 06-16-21 Update: 32 new positive COVID cases in Riley County
- Local garden tour set for June 26
- Governor Laura Kelly Encourages Families to Register for Monthly Child Tax Credit with New Online Tool
- Helen Lorene Fouraker
- Women of the Flint Hills Join Local Nonprofit to Make a Community Impact
- Cheri L. Gamino
- Greg Mann selected as USD 320 interim superintendent
- Robert Wayne 'Bob' Rezac Sr.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.