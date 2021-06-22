Wayne and Margaret Parker
Wayne and Margaret Parker, of Westmoreland, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 4th. They met at Kansas State University, with Margaret pursuing a degree in foreign language, and Wayne a degree in Agronomy as well as a member of the Air Force ROTC. The Air Force career provided the opportunity to move for a few years, finally settling down in 1977 in Westmoreland to raise their two sons, Lee and Chris. Wayne has since retired from the Air Force, while still staying active as a local carpentry contractor, farming and his primitive camping hobby. Margaret retired from County government, and enjoys volunteering for various local organizations including the Riley County Genealogical Society and Rock Creek Valley Historical Museum. The two will be celebrating their years together by receiving guests at their home at 14360 Robson Road, Westmoreland on Saturday, July 3rd from 1:00-3:00 PM. We invite all friends and family to stop by and share time together.

