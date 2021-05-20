St. Marys Library Board Meeting
May 26, 5:30 p.m., Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Board of Trustees monthly meeting, St. Marys Headquarters Library. The public is welcome to attend.
Wamego
Blood Drive
May 20, 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Red Cross Blood Drive, First United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln.
June 1, 12p.m. — 6 p.m., Red Cross Blood Drive, First United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln.
