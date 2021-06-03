Wheaton Worship/Potluck
June 6, 10 a.m. St. Luke Lutheran Church Worship, Wheaton City Park. Bring your lawn chair and join us in a potluck meal under the shelter house following Worship. Hot dogs, brats, buns, drinks and table service furnished. The Sunday School children will meet at church at 8:45 a.m. for practice of the songs they will be singing at the park. In case of inclement weather, all services at the church. Everyone welcome!
