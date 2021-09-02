Pott Co.
Pottawatomie County Offices and County Landfill will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day. The Commissioners will not meet on that day. They will meet again on Monday, Sept. 13.
Mostly sunny this morning then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 2, 2021 @ 11:40 am
