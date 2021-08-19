Wheaton Breakfast
August 22, 7 a.m. — 1 p.m., Dine in or carryout breakfast, Wheaton Senior Center. Free will donation. Serving sausage, biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, coffee and juice.
Wabaunsee Beecher Bible and Rifle Church Homecoming
Aug 29, 9:45 a.m., Beecher Bible and Rifle Church Homecoming, Potluck Lunch at noon, Program at 1:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.