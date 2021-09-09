Commodities
St. Marys
Sept. 16, 1:30 pm. — 2:30 p.m., Commodities Distribution, Senior Center garage, 409 W Lasley St.
Wamego
Sept. 16, 2 p.m. — 4 p.m., TEFAP/Commodities Distribution, Community Care Ministries, Wamego.
Sept. 17, 10 a.m. — 12 p.m., TEFAP/Commodities, Community Care Ministries, Wamego.
Wamego
Blood Drive
Sept. 9, 12 p.m. — 5:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Drive, Highland Community College, 500 Miller Drive.
Sept. 10, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Red Cross Blood Drive, First United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln Ave.
Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Red Cross Blood Drive, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 17535 Say Road.
Sept. 15, 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., Red Cross Blood Drive, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 17535 Say Road.
