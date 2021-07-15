Pott Co. WIC Clinic
All WIC appointments are now being done by phone and email out of the Riley County Health Department. Staff will call you before your scheduled appointment. If you would like to apply for WIC or have questions about your appointment, please call us at 785-776-4779 ext 7661.
Wamego
Blume Family Reunion
The Blume reunion will be held Sunday July 18 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church 17535 Say Rd, Wamego. The potluck meal will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Red Cross Blood Donations
July 29, 11:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation, First United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln Ave.
July 29, 12 p.m. — 7 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Wamego Ward, 4483 Vineyard Road.
Wheaton
Breakfast
July 18, 7 a.m., 1 p.m., Dine-in or carryout Breakfast, Wheaton Senior Center. Free will donation. Serving: sausage, biscuits & gravy, eggs, pancakes, coffee and juice.
