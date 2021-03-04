Commodities St. Marys
March 11, 1:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m., Commodities Distribution, St. Marys Senior Center garage, 409 Lasley St.
Wamego
March 10, 1 p.m. — 4 p.m., Commodities/TEFAP Distribution, Wamego.
March 11, 1 p.m. — 4 p.m., Commodities/TEFAP Distribution, Wamego.
March 12, 10 a..m. — 4 p.m., Commodities/TEFAP Distribution, Wamego.
