Wamego Walter P Chrysler Auto Show
July 4, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Walter P Chrysler Auto Show, Wamego City Park. Free show, no registration fee. All makes and models are invited. Free dash plaque for the first 100 cars to enter the park. No Hot Wheel racing for kids this year. For more information contact Verne Claussen at 785-456-4179.
WIC Clinic
All WIC appointments are now being done by phone and email out of the Riley County Health Department. Staff will call you before your scheduled appointment. If you would like to apply for WIC or have questions about your appointment, please call us at 785-776-4779 ext 7661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.