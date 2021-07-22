Thursday, July 22: Homemade Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Capri Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Friday, July 23: Goulash, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Monday, July 26: BBQ Pork Ribette, French Fries, Buttered Corn, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, July 27: Swiss Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Baby Carrots, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, July 28: Southwest Chili Bake, Tossed Salad, Fruit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.