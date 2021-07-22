Thursday, July 22: Homemade Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Capri Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

Friday, July 23: Goulash, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit

Monday, July 26: BBQ Pork Ribette, French Fries, Buttered Corn, Bread, Fruit

Tuesday, July 27: Swiss Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Baby Carrots, Bread, Fruit

Wednesday, July 28: Southwest Chili Bake, Tossed Salad, Fruit

