Thursday, March 11: Pork Chop, Spinach Citrus Salad, Northern Beans, Bread, Fruit
Friday, March 12: Tuna Mac, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Monday, March 15: Turkey Tetrazzini, California Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, March 16: Sloppy Joes, Potato Wedges, Chuckwagon Corn, Fruit
Wednesday, March 17: Ranch Baked Chicken, Tossed Salad, Pinto Beans, Bread, Fruit
