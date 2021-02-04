Thursday, Feb. 4: Pork Chop, Cheesy Mashed Potatoes, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

Friday, Feb. 5: Oven Fried Chicken, Potato Salad, Three Bean Salad, Bread, Fruit

Monday, Feb. 8: Smothered Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Winter Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Pulled Chicken, Fiesta Rice, Pinto Beans, Bread, Fruit

Wednesday, Feb. 10: Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Seasoned Green Beans, Bread, Fruit

