Thursday, Dec. 31: — NEW YEAR’S EVE — Salmon Patties, Rice Pilaf, Peas, Bread, Fruit
Friday, Jan. 1: NEW YEAR’S DAY — CLOSED
Monday, Jan. 4: Pulled Chicken with a bun, Potato Salad, Cottage Cheese, Fruit
Tuesday, Jan. 5: Hamburger with a bun, Potato Wedges, Pinto Beans, Fruit
Wednesday, Jan. 6: Swiss Steak, Fiesta Rice, Winter Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
