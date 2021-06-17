Thursday, June 17: Smothered Steak, Whipped Potatoes, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Roll, Fruit, Cake
Friday, June 18: Breaded Pork Chop, Potato Salad, Tomato Wedges, Bread, Fruit
Monday, June 21: Polish Sausage, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, June 22: Fish, Tater Tots, Carrots, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, June 23: Swiss Steak, Rice Pilaf, Broccoli and Cauliflower, Bread, Fruit
