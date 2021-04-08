Thursday, April 8: Smothered Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Friday, April 9: Ribette, French Fries, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Monday, April 12: Baked Ziti, Cauliflower and Carrots, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, April 13: Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Tater Tots, Corn, Fruit
Wednesday, April 14: Swiss Steak, Buttered Golden Hominy, Winter Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
