Thursday, Feb. 11: Chef Salad, Cottage Cheese, Garlic Bread, Fruit
Friday, Feb. 12: Polish Sausage, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Fruit, Bread
Monday, Feb. 15: PRESIDENT’S DAY — BBQ Meatballs, Buttered Noodles, Carrots, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, Feb. 16: Hamburger, Potato Wedges, Corn, Fruit
Wednesday, Feb. 17: ASH WEDNESDAY — Fish, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Bread, Fruit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.