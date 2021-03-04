Thursday, March 4: Chicken Salad Sandwich, Tossed Salad, Fruit

Friday, March 5: Fish, Coleslaw, Pickled Beets, Bread, Fruit

Monday, March 8: Turkey Vegetable Soup, Biscuit, Baked Apples

Tuesday, March 9: BBQ Ribette, Tater Tots, Carrot Coins, Bread, Fruit

Wednesday, March 10: Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

