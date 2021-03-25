Thursday, March 25: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Fruit

Friday, March 26: Fish, French Fries, Peas, Bread, Fruit

Monday, March 29: BBQ Meatballs, Mashed Potatoes, Carrots/Green Beans, Bread, Fruit

Tuesday, March 30: Taco Burger, Refried Beans, Tortilla Chips, Fruit

Wednesday, March 31: Ham Steak, Scalloped Potatoes, Broccoli, Bread, Fruit

