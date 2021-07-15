Thursday, July 15: BIRTHDAY DINNER — Ham Steak, Scalloped Potatoes, Coleslaw, Roll, Fruit, Cake
Friday, July 16: Chicken Pattie, Mac and Cheese, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Fruit, Bread
Monday, July 19: Hearty Vegetable Soup, Tuna Salad Slider, Fruit
Tuesday, July 20: Polish Sausage on a Bun, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Fruit
Wednesday, July 21: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Fruit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.