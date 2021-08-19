Thursday, August 19: BIRTHDAY DINNER — Pulled Pork, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Cake, Roll, Fruit

Friday, August 20: Pub-Style Fish, Pickled Beets, Coleslaw, Bread, Fruit

Monday, August 23: Salmon Croquette, Cheesy Mashed Potatoes, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

Tuesday, August 24: Sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, Corn, Fruit

Wednesday, August 25: Swiss Steak, Au Gratin Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

