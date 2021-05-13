Thursday, May 13: Oven Baked Chicken, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Tossed Salad, Bread, Fruit
Friday, May 14: Ribette, Scalloped Potatoes, Peas, Sliced Tomatoes, Roll, Lime Pears
Monday, May 17: Polish Sausage on a Bun, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Fruit
Tuesday, May 18: Pulled Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Winter Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, May 19: Ham Steak, Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Bread, Fruit
