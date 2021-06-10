Thursday, June 10: Tater Tot Casserole, Three Bean Salad, Bread, Fruit
Friday, June 11: Chili, Crackers, Celery, Cinnamon Rolls, Fruit
Monday, June 14: FLAG DAY — Tuna Noodle Casserole, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, June 15: Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Buttered Corn, Potato Wedges, Fruit
Wednesday, June 16: Homemade Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Peas, Bread, Fruit
