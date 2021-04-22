Thursday, April 22: Tuna Salad Sandwich, Sliced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Fruit
Friday, April 23: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Fruit
Monday, April 26: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, California Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, April 27: Pulled Chicken, Au Gratin Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, April 28: Ham Steak, Sweet Potatoes, Peas, Bread, Fruit
