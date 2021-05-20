Thursday, May 20: BIRTHDAY DINNER — Salisbury Steak with Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Baby Carrots, Dinner Roll, Fruit, Cake
Friday, May 21: Hamburger on a Bun, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Orange
Monday, May 24: Swiss Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, May 25: Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Au Gratin Potatoes, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Fruit
Wednesday, May 26: Meatloaf, Baked Potatoes, Peas and Carrots, Bread, Fruit
