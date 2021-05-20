Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.