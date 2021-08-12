Thursday, August 12: Ham and Beans, Cornbread, Fruit
Friday, August 13: Chicken Tenders, Tater Tots, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Monday, August 16: Turkey Tetrazzini, California Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, August 17: Cheese Burger, French Fries, Chuckwagon Corn, Fruit
Wednesday, August 18: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Fruit
