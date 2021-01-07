Thursday, Jan. 7: Pork Chop, Sliced Tomatoes, Tossed Salad, Bread, Fruit
Friday, Jan. 8: BBQ Ribette, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Monday, Jan. 11: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Cauliflower and Carrots, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, Jan. 12: Fish, Tater Tots, Pickled Beets, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, Jan. 13: Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Seasoned Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.