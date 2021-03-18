Thursday, March 18: BIRTHDAY DINNER — Pulled Pork, Mashed Potatoes, Coleslaw, Cake, Roll, Fruit
Friday, March 19: Salmon Pattie, Potato Salad, Cottage Cheese, Bread, Fruit
Monday, March 22: smothered Pork Chops, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, March 23: Hamburger, French Fries, Baked Beans, Fruit
Wednesday, March 24: Chicken Cutlets, Stuffing, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
