Thursday, July 29: Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Seasoned Potato Wedges, Cottage Cheese, Peaches
Friday, July 30: Pub-Style Fish, Potato Salad, Tomato Wedges, Fruit, Bread
Monday, August 2: Turkey Tetrazzini, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, August 3: Tater Tot Casserole, Three Bean Salad, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, August 4: Cheesy Tuna Mac, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
