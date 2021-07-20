The Volland Store is hosting sunset-viewings of Randy Regier’s NuPenny’s Last Stand on July 31 and August 14. The installation can be viewed at any time from now through September 5, but the artist states the work is ideally viewed at night.
The installation, the most recent in more than a decade of sightings, is the work of Kansas City-based Randy Regier. The artist built NuPenny’s Last Stand, plus its offerings, by hand, informed by his time as an autobody repairman. No two sightings of NuPenny are alike. The work first landed in Waterville, Maine in 2010. In the following years, the stand appeared at various locations in Kansas, made a stop in Riverside, Illinois, and surfaced in a Bentonville, Arkansas alleyway as part of State of The Art: Discovering American Art Now at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
NuPenny’s transient nature generates larger interest with each move. At Volland, it invites dialogue with its context. One cannot help but wonder how Otto Kratzer, who built the Volland Store in 1913 and was known for his interest in new technologies, would respond to the work.
NuPenny is especially memorable when viewed alongside the sunset, as the stand’s lights contrast that of the sky’s.
Attendees should expect to arrive at 7:30 p.m. to place their chairs on the south lawn. It is advised attendees bring bug-spray to avoid mosquitos and chiggers. Beer, wine, and a light dessert will be provided with a suggested donation. Bathrooms will be available inside the Volland Store.
