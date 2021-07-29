The Wabaunsee County Fair kicked off on July 24 with a parade down Main Street in Alma. The parade was followed by the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new KanEquip Arena, with KanEquip owner Jim Meinhardt cutting the ribbon. The new arena, located in Alma, is now the largest publicly-owned facility in the county. The theme for this year’s fair was “Barn in the USA”.
Local display ads by PaperG
Most Popular
Articles
- USD 320 changes school day times
- PTSO investigating a stabbing in Westmoreland
- Larry Yonning
- Gunsmoke’s ‘Newly O’Brien’ Sparks Admiration At Weekend’s Gunfight On The Santa Fe Trail
- 07-28-21: 4 deaths and 146 new COVID-19 cases in Riley County
- Back Country Horsemen of Kansas to Host Trail Ride to Celebrate 200th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail
- Eddie K. Lutz
- Eisenhower Library Closes Due to Public Health Conditions
- Marilyn Sue Piper
- Paul Anthony Roggenkamp
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.