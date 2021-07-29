The Wabaunsee County Fair kicked off on July 24 with a parade down Main Street in Alma. The parade was followed by the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new KanEquip Arena, with KanEquip owner Jim Meinhardt cutting the ribbon. The new arena, located in Alma, is now the largest publicly-owned facility in the county. The theme for this year’s fair was “Barn in the USA”.

