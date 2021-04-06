(Alma, Kansas, March 25, 2021) The Volland Store will host “Paxico on the Porch,” a zoom conversation with Paxico visionaries Doug Holladay, Dan Wagner, Bud Hund and John Hund on Thurs., April 8 at 4 pm as part of the virtual exhibit, Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County. Holladay, Wagner, Bud Hund and John Hund will discuss their ongoing plans for promoting Paxico through its Blues Fest, neighborhood music scene and antiques. Visit thevollandstore.com for more information and the event Zoom link.
Each week the virtual exhibit Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County will feature a different aspect of Wabaunsee County culture. “Paxico on the Porch” is just one piece of the week’s focus: Wabaunsee County’s Commitment to Community. Drawing from the county’s historic roots while connecting with new audiences, social events like barn dances, quilting bees and pitch tournaments have paved the way for Hot Alma Nights, Mulligans, Vintage Motorcycle Exhibits, the Paxico Blues Fest, the Tractor Crank-up Tour, and the Pumpkin Patch. To showcase this unique blend of past and present, The Volland website has collected personal stories by some of the people who have enriched the community through volunteerism, innovative industry, or by safeguarding heritage sites.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County was designed by committee members representing the local community. They have worked steadily since May 2020, discussing what makes the community unique and how to look ahead to the future. In addition to the virtual exhibit, the Smithsonian exhibit, Crossroads: Change in Rural America is currently on display at The Volland Store through April 25th. Reservations are required and can be made online.
