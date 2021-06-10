A tract of land located along Military Trail Road in Wamego, may soon see the addition of a new housing development.
Land owner Mark Neff of Flint Hills Outdoors asked city commissioners to consider annexing the property to allow for the construction of a new housing development at the June 1 meeting.
“We would like to be considered for annexation to build some homes out there,” Neff said, adding that the lots will be designed to meet the city’s guidelines.
The development would consist of around 68-72 lots.
“We wanted some bigger lots that kind of mirrored Cat Creek or Oak Hill and even some larger lots along the river,” Neff explained.
Neff added that there is an old dumpsite that was closed in 1974, located on the property that has since been cleared by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
He went on to explain that future plans for the site would also include construction of a private park for the development’s residents or possible collaboration with the city to build a public park.
Commissioner Tom Beem asked if the park would still be completed if the city decided not to be involved.
Neff explained that in the event the city was not involved in its construction, the park would be privately owned and there would be a Homeowner Association (HOA) fee associated with it.
“We’d probably do something like disc golf,” Neff said, adding that “it would be private to only that neighborhood that paid the HOA.”
Commissioners approved the annexation, contingent upon review by City Attorney Jake Pugh.
Yellow Brick Road
City Manager Stacie Eichem told commissioners that the city is looking into upgrading the lighting along the Yellow Brick Road.
Wamego Library
The Wamego Public Library was awarded a $350,000 Sunderland Foundation Grant.
Library Director Darci Hildebrand said that the money will be put towards the library’s renovation and expansion project.
With the addition of the grant, the total raised for the project stands at $2,950,000.
Board Appointment
Commissioners approved the appointment of Carole Conwell to the Wamego Public Library Board.
Morton Park
The city approved the request to reserve Morton Park on July 3 for the annual car show.
ICR
A change order to relocate a waterline along the Industrial Commerce Route (ICR) was approved. The cost for the relocation is $4,900.
Liquor License
A new change to the city’s liquor license states that there will now be a $600 occupational tax due every two years.
Sales Tax
According to Eichem, the city’s sales tax revenue was up 6.8 percent, and the county’s tax revenue was up 18 percent.
