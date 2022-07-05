Wamego’s Hayden Oviatt is headed to West Point to continue his football and academic career.
The senior Red Raiders quarterback announced his commitment to Army over Kansas and New Mexico State by removing his sweatshirt to reveal a Black Knights T-shirt underneath during a ceremony inside the Wamego High weight room on Monday afternoon.
Oviatt, who pulled an Army hat over his long golden locks, said that when he first received the scholarship offer from the Black Knights, he was intrigued by the prestigious program.
However, he told his parents, “I am not going into the Army. I don’t want to be in the military. They are going to cut off my hair.”
But conversations with Army coaches continued, and tight ends coach Matt Drinkall — formerly the head coach at Kansas Wesleyan in Salina — came to Wamego from West Point, New York, to visit the Oviatt family.
“I was still pretty skeptical, but (Red Raiders head coach Weston Moody) always told me that if I get the chance to go on an official visit at an academy, I’ve got to take it,” Oviatt said. “We went on a visit to Army and saw the history there. The thing with Army is their coaching staff is incredible, but the players, I felt like, was the most impressive thing there.
“All of them resembled me in every way … except for their short hair. They are dudes that I want to be like. They were just super down to earth. They really cared about their faith there, and that is something that is near and dear to me.”
After the official visit to Army, Oviatt sat down with some of his friends and told them that was where he wanted to go.
“New Mexico State, Army and Kansas all had amazing staffs, but what it came down to was the players at Army were just different,” Oviatt said. “That is really what stood out to me. If I am going to be around these dudes for the next four years of my life, you mold into the people you are around. I just thought the dudes (at Army) are the dudes I want to strive to be. Not always the biggest kids go to Army. Just the most mentally tough, best students and hardest-nosed football players.”
Oviatt also said he was impressed by the fact that Army has been relatively successful over the last several years, winning eight or more games in five of the last six seasons.
He’s also excited to run the triple-option offense Army is famous for. Oviatt is a dual-threat player who ended last season with 1,535 yards passing and 27 touchdowns to go along with 1,470 yards on the ground and 18 rushing touchdowns.
Oviatt won a Class 4A wrestling state championships at 285 pounds and was an All-North Central Kansas League selection in baseball last school year.
Moody said Army will be a great fit for Oviatt.
“He wanted to see what kind of school fit him best,” Moody said. “New Mexico State and Army were top on his lists because they wanted him to play quarterback. Army has been great the past couple of years, and coach (Jeff) Monken is a fantastic coach. He has been at the top of everybody’s list as far as trying to hire him, so I can see him doing some great things for Army.”
Another factor to Oviatt’s decision to commit Army was the opportunity to play in the Army vs. Navy game, known as “America’s Game.” Being the starting quarterback with 50 million people watching is something Oviatt said would be a wild experience.
Service academy players aren’t allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL), but Oviatt is happy there is no NIL involved because he thinks the Army will set him up for life after college.
Army and New Mexico State were the only schools that wanted him to play quarterback. The first offer he received was to play defense at Colorado State. He didn’t receive his next offer until a month later.
“That whole time, it was marinating in my head, ‘Maybe I am a defensive player,’” Oviatt said. “I still didn’t throw out getting that shot, because I still had the opportunity to go play defense at Kansas or K-State. I was almost preparing myself for having to take that route. Then the more I got looks at quarterback, the more those type of looks came in for me. I was just really fortunate enough for people to notice my abilities at (quarterback). Since I got that opportunity, I am going to take it because it’s my dream.”
As Oviatt enters his senior year at Wamego, he hopes to keep the Red Raiders’ recent success going.
Last season, Wamego only lost two games, including a third-round playoff loss to Andover Central at home. Oviatt threw multiple interceptions in the first half, and it was a disastrous ending to a great season. The Army commit has his eyes set on redemption and having zero losses en route to a state championship.
“We had a similar situation when I was a sophomore going into my junior season,” Oviatt said. “We played Paola. I struggled big time. I remember going into the locker room almost broken. Everyone almost held my chin up for me. You just learn from those type of losses, and then we beat (Paola) last year in overtime. I want to say that is the way our team rolls. I say if we play Andover Central again this year, it is going to be a totally different outcome just because we have so many people returning. We are just that resilient. We learn from those type of failures. We had two losses last year. I would go as far as saying we are not going to have any losses this year. I think we are just going to be that good.”
