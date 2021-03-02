Warren, Kolde Announce Wedding

Megan Warren and Wyatt Kolde, were married September 19, 2020 at Mill Creek Lodge at Volland Point, Alma.
Parents of the couple are Janie Warren, Wamego; Doug Warren, Silver Lake; and Joe and Kim Kolde, St. Marys. Officiating was Tyler Albright.
The bride graduated from Silver Lake High School and Washburn University. She is a Pediatric Nurse at Stormont-Vail Hospital.
The groom graduated from St. Marys High School and Ft. Hays State University. He is a Superintendent at Kolde Concrete Construction.
The couple resides in Wamego with their daughter Penelope.
