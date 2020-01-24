Washburn Law Hosts Traveling ABA Exhibit Commemorating Centennial of 19th Amendment
Topeka, Kan. – The Washburn University School of Law is hosting a special traveling exhibit January 21 - February 4 that commemorates the 100th anniversary of women's constitutional right to vote. The exhibit, which is in the law school library, was created by the American Bar Association (ABA), along with the Library of Congress and its Law Library.
“100 Years After the 19th Amendment: Their Legacy, and Our Future,” was unveiled at the ABA Annual Meeting in San Francisco in August 2019. Curated by the Library of Congress, the six-banner, free-standing exhibit features historic photos and artifacts that detail the story of the battle for ratification and outline the challenges that remain.
This event is part of WUmester, a combination of curriculum and special events held each spring semester at Washburn University that introduces a diversity-related topic and engages the Washburn community in a conversation and collective learning experience on timely subjects. This spring, Washburn students, faculty and staff will participate in a series of coordinated events that examine the concepts of citizenship and suffrage across the world and throughout history in order to foster civic engagement, as well as awareness of and empathy for disenfranchised and oppressed populations.
The majority of these WUmester events, including the traveling exhibit at the law school, are free and open to the public.
The Washburn University School of Law was founded in 1903 with 41 students enrolled in the first class. More than 100 years later, their worldwide network of nearly 7,000 alumni includes nationally recognized lawyers, state and federal judges, Kansas Supreme Court Justices, politicians, television journalists and senior executives of Fortune 500 companies and national legal associations. Washburn University School of Law’s tradition of excellence in teaching is enhanced by its six Centers for Excellence: the Business and Transactional Law Center, the Center for Excellence in Advocacy, the Center for Law and Government, the Children and Family Law Center, the International and Comparative Law Center, and the Oil and Gas Law Center. They have been accredited with the ABA since 1923. For more information about Washburn Law, visit www.washburnlaw.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.