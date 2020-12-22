Mrs. Schaake
Dear Santa, I have been good for a lot of years. Is Mrs. Claus still making potions for Comet? Are the elves filling everybody’s wishes? I want a doll picnic table, little doll chairs, a normal table for my dolls and a little picnic blanket for my dolls. I will you good luck at night.
Love, Addison
Dear Santa, I have been good all year long. Do your elves ever get a lunch break? How do your reindeers fly? How long does it take to deliver all the presents in the whole world? I would like a violin, for myself. I think my sister would like a Hatchamals that you rub their heart and they turn pink and are soft and peel them open. My brother would like a baby shark that he can ride on. I will leave you some cookies and a present for working so hard.
Love, Annalyn
Dear Santa, I have been good all year long. Did you send the Elf on the Shelf to kindergarten this year? Does Rudolph really have a red nose? Do you make the presents or do the elves? I want a hover board, Call of Duty guys, Halo guys and a Skateboard. I will leave you some milk and two cookies.
Love, Beau
Dear Santa, I have been good all day long. Do your elves have magic powers? I really want to know if you can say HO HO HO! I want a monster truck. I will put out cookies and milk on the table. Then I will give you a gift bag with legos in it.
Love, Camron
Dear Santa, I have been a little bit good this year. How do the Elves see us when we are not in our houses? I want the Paw Patrol dino rescue set. I will leave you cookies and milk. I will leave your reindeer some carrots.
Love, David
Dear Santa, I have been good all year. Are you doing good? Are your elves being good too? I want lots of LOL’s and an American girl doll that’s a Cowboy. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Ella
Dear Santa, I have been good this year for my mom. This year I would like to get a new bike. I want super hero stuff and Pennywise- the claw things-so I can keep scaring my mom. Santa how are you and Mrs. Claus doing with the sick virus that is making people sick! I hope you and the elves don’t get sick because e we need you for Christmas. Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Issac
Dear Santa, I have been good all year. Are your elves wrapping up all the presents for Christmas? Are they making lots of toys for boys and girls? I want a treehouse for my backyard and a dirt bike. I will leave you a note for the elf, “Fox”.
Love, Jeremy
Dear Santa, I have been good every single year. How do you make presents? What does Mrs. Claus do all day? I want a hover board. I will leave cookies and milky. I love you because you are the best!
Love, Kaden
Dear Santa, I have been bad sometimes and good sometimes. I’ve been working real hard on my choices. I made some yummy food for your reindeer on Christmas eve and I’m going to leave you some homemade cookies and milk. I would like a box of cars and a box of dirt bike toys. Does that sound okay? I hope you have a safe trip.
Love, Kanon
Dear Santa, I have been good all year long. Are your elves busy making all the toys? What is Mrs. Claus doing? I want a blue motorcycle, speedy grey shoes with moons on them, Beyblades, a toy bike that pedals with your fingers, remote control airplane and a remote control monster truck with big fuzzy wheels. I will leave you some big gingerbread cookies.
Love, Kansas
Dear Santa, I have been good all year long. Do you have 100 reindeer? Do you feed your reindeer cow feed? Are you making presents for my classmates? I would like a new red bike, a red heart necklace, an automatic toothbrush and a new horse saddle with a pad…please! I will have brownies for you when you stop by my house.
Love, Makenna
Dear Santa, I have been good all year long. I am curious to know if your elves have been good at the North Pole. I want a power semi-truck that I can haul stuff in. I also want a power dump truck too. I will put cookies on the table for you.
Love, Nox
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. How do you get to the North Pole? How do you make toys for all the children in the world? I want a magnetic crane with a bucket on the end. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Owen
Dear Santa, I have been good all year long. Have your elves been working hard to make the toys? Has your reindeer taken you places? I want an American Girl doll that has brown hair, glasses, a dress, shoes, boots, flip flops, and extra clothes. I also want a kitten that is fuzzy with a button to make it meow. I will leave you some reindeer food, cookies and milk with a Santa cup.
Love, Paisley
Dear Santa, I was not doing very good but now I am being better. Can your reindeer really fly? What do you feed your reindeer? How do your elves make all the toys? I want an Xbox just like my dad’s in the living room, remote control car, remote control airplane and a remote control drone with a camera.
Love, Roman
Dear Santa, I have been good all year long. Are your reindeers feeling funny? I want a real drill that works. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love, Sam
Dear Santa, I have been good all year long. I am curious to know if your elves have been good at the North Pole. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love, Will
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. What does Rudolph do during the day? I want a toy dog and cat that can move and talk. I also want all the real cats in the whole world. I will leave you some cookies and milk and a carrot for the reindeer.
Love, Willow
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I want to know how Rudolph is doing? What do you feed him? I would like some unicorn and mermaid books to read. I hope you will enjoy my cookies that my mom and I make.
Love, Willow
Dear Santa, I been good to my sister. My brother has not been good to me. I like your elves. What do they do all day? I want some building blocks, some magnets and a top for my doll house. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Rosemary
