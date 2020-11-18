Westmoreland Elementary School’s Second Graders have been busy writing the some very special turkey recipes. If you are looking for a turkey recipe for Thanksgiving Dinner, take a look at these. Happy Thanksgiving from Mrs. Ebert’s sweet second grade.
First thing, you need to get your turkey. Be sure to get a 40-pound turkey. Go to your pasture and before that remember to wear camo and hide behind a bush. Use a turkey caller to call a turkey. They will come closer to you. Shoot it and put it in the back of your truck. A turkey is full of germs so you gotta wear gloves as you clean them. I don’t think it will have the Coronavirus but you still have to clean it. To get rid of germs, be sure to use lots of Rose Scented Shampoo, bleach, and hand sanitizer. Clean your turkey outside in a black bucket. Use lots of water and a washrag. As you scrub, sing “Thunder” a few times while scrubbing hard and soon your turkey will be sparkling! Place your turkey in a crockpot.
Now, it’s time to stuff your turkey. Choose the BEST ingredients like: Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Chicken Noodle Soup, Fried Chicken, corn, green beans, squash, and strawberries. Use the following spices to make a fantastic turkey taste more fantastic: cinnamon, Slap Your Mamma Spice, and garlic. Be sure to add BBQ sauce. Stuff your turkey! Place it in a 100-degree oven and bake for 9 hours and 23 minutes. Yeehaw doggies! Your turkey is going to be smokin’ when you take it out of the oven. Let it cool outside on the sidewalk for 45 minutes.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Adley
First thing, you need to get your turkey. Be sure to get a 23-pound turkey. You need to go to the grocery store in Westmoreland to get the turkey. A turkey is full of germs so you gotta wear gloves as you clean it. I don’t think it will have the Coronavirus but you still have to clean it. Windex chases germs away! You also need to use lots of soap and hand sanitizer. Clean your turkey in the kitchen sink. Use lots of water and soap. As you scrub, sing a Kidz Bop Song a few times while you are scrubbing hard and soon your turkey will be germ free. Place your turkey in a crockpot.
Now, it’s time to stuff your turkey. Choose the BEST ingredients like: Mac and Cheese, Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Cheese Pizza, Sweet Potatoes, and cauliflower. Use the following spices to make your turkey taste fantastic: Slap Your Mamma Spice and nutmeg. Be sure to use BBQ sauce. Stuff your turkey! Place it in a 400-degree oven and bake for 5 hours and 24 minutes. Yikes! Your turkey is going to be burning up when you take it out of the oven. You need to let it cool in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Brena
First thing, you need to get your turkey. Be sure to get a 25-pound turkey. Go to our pasture, wear camo, and hide behind a bush. Then, jump out and grab the turkey. Put him in the back seat of the truck. Take him home. A turkey is full of germs so you gotta wear gloves as you clean it. I don’t think it will have Coronavirus but you still have to clean it. To get rid of germs, use lots of peach scented conditioner, strawberry scented soap, and hand sanitizer. Clean your turkey outside in a bucket. Use lots of water and a sponge as you scrub. Sing “Let it Go” a few times while scrubbing hard and soon your turkey will be sparkling. Place your turkey in a roaster.
Now, it’s time to stuff your turkey. Choose the tastiest ingredients like: Twisty Noodles, Confetti Cake, Tator Tot Casserole, tomatoes, carrots, corn and pears. Use the following spices to create a tasty turkey: salt and pepper, cinnamon, and garlic. Be sure to add Sweet’n’Sour Sauce. Stuff your turkey! Place it in a 99-degree oven and bake for 5 hours and 50 minutes. Yahoo! Your turkey is going to be smokin’ when you take it out of the oven so you need to cool it in the freezer for 10 minutes.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Aubrie
First thing, you need to get your turkey. Be sure to get a 58-pound turkey. To get a turkey, you need to go to the cows’ pasture. Make sure to wear dark colors. Stay hiding behind a bush. Then, you have to take a gun to shoot the turkey. You need to put the turkey in the back of the truck and go home. A turkey is full of germs so you gotta wear gloves as you clean it. I don’t think it will have Coronavirus but you still have to clean it. To get rid of the germs, be sure to use lots of soap, hand sanitizer, and Tide. To clean your turkey, you have to have a silver bucket of water in the back or the front yard. Then, put the turkey in the silver bucket and clean it. Use lots of water and a sponge as you scrub. Sing “Rewrite the Stars” a few times while scrubbing hard and soon your turkey will be shiny clean. Place your turkey in a crockpot.
Now, it is time to stuff your turkey. Choose the BEST ingredients like: Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, Tator Tot Casserole, Blueberry Waffles, carrots, tomatoes, corn, and honey comb. Use the following spices to create a wonderful tasting turkey: Slap Your Mamma Spice, cinnamon, and sage. Be sure to add Sweet’n’Sour Sauce. Stuff your turkey! Place it in a 98-degree oven and bake it for 6 hours and 25 minutes. Yeehaw doggies! Oh my, your turkey is going to be smokin’ when you take it out of the oven so you need to let it cool in the freezer for 45 minutes.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Camille
First thing, you need to get your turkey at Walmart. Be sure to get a 59-pound turkey. A turkey is full of germs but I don’t think it will have the Coronavirus. You still need to clean it. To destroy the germs, be sure to use lots of hand sanitizer, strawberry scented soap and conditioner. Clean your turkey in the back yard in a blue bucket. Use lots of water and a sponge. As you scrub sing “Love is like a Rodeo” a few times while scrubbing hard and soon your turkey will be good to eat. Place your turkey in a roaster.
Now, it’s time to stuff your turkey. Choose the best ingredients like: Tator Tot Casserole, Cheese Pizza, Fried Chicken, tomatoes, carrots, broccoli, and oranges. Use the following spices to make your turkey taste fantastic: salt and pepper, sage, and garlic. Be sure to add hot sauce. Stuff your turkey! Place it in an eleven-degree oven and bake it for 4 hours and 10 minutes. Yahoo! Your turkey is going to be smokin’ when you take it out of the oven so you need to let it cool down in the freezer for 30 minutes.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Chase
First thing, you need to get your turkey. Be sure to get a 44-pound turkey. I would go to the pasture at our Grandma and Grandpa’s pasture to hunt. Put on light clothes so the turkeys do not see you. When you get there you should hide behind a bush so that they do not see you. Use a turkey caller so that you can have a shot at one. If you didn’t know, a turkey caller brings them closer to you. Shoot it. Bring it home to cut up. A turkey is full of germs so you have to wear gloves as you clean it. I don’t think it will have the Coronavirus but you still have to clean it. To get germs to go away, use lots of hand sanitizer, Tide, and Strawberry Conditioner. Clean your turkey in a bucket outside so that you do not get germs inside your house. Use lots of water and a sponge as you scrub. Sing “Meant to Be” a few times while scrubbing hard and soon your turkey will be clean enough for you to eat. Place your turkey in a crockpot.
Now, it’s time to stuff your turkey. Choose the best ingredients like: Tuna Tetrazzini, plain ice cream, cantaloupe, corn, carrots, green peppers, and strawberries. Use the following spices to make a yummy turkey: Bay Leaves, sage, and salt. Be sure to add BBQ sauce. Stuff your turkey! Place it in an 82-degree oven and bake for 5 hours and 30 minutes. Yeehaw doggies! Your turkey is going to be smokin’ when you take it out of the oven so you need to let it cool in the freezer for 45 minutes.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Chloe
First thing, you need to get your turkey. Go to Dillons to choose the best turkey. A turkey is full of germs so wear gloves as you clean it. I don’t think it will have the Coronavirus but you still have to clean it. To get germs away, be sure to use lots of bleach, Tide, and apple scented shampoo. Clean your turkey outside in your backyard. Use lots of water and a sponge as you scrub. Sing “The Battle of New Orleans” by Johnny Horton a few times when scrubbing hard and soon your turkey will be germ free!
Now, it’s time to stuff your turkey. Choose the best ingredients like: Sour Trolli Worms, cheese pizza, Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, apples, grapes, bananas, and corn. Use the following spices to create your turkey masterpiece: sage, salt, and garlic. Be sure to add ketchup.
Stuff your turkey! Place it in a 750-degree oven and bake for 4 hours and 54 minutes. Yahoo! Your turkey is going to be smokin’ when you take it out of the oven so you need to let it cool outside for 15 minutes. Check on it often so that no wild animals like birds or ants or dogs will eat it.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Christopher
First thing, you need to get your turkey. Be sure to get a 50-pound turkey. Go to a pasture and choose the best turkey. I will give you advice. You should not wear dark colored clothing. You should bring a gun. Hide behind a bush. Shoot a turkey. Make sure to wear gloves when you pick it up and put it in the back of your truck. If you don’t have a truck, just bring a bag and put it in there. A turkey is full of germs so you gotta wear gloves as you clean it. I don’t think it will have the Coronavirus but you still need to clean it. A way to chase germs away or get rid of the germs is to make sure to use lots of hand sanitizer, strawberry scented soap, and Tide. Clean your turkey in a huge silver bucket outside. Use lots of water and a sponge as you scrub. Sing “Rabbit Hole” while scrubbing hard and soon your turkey will be clean. Place your turkey in a crockpot.
Now, it’s time to stuff your turkey. Choose the best ingredients like: chocolate waffles, fried chicken, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, grapes, and blueberries. Use the following spices to make your turkey taste awesome: salt, pepper, and parsley. Be sure to add Ranch, too.
Stuff your turkey! Place it in a 60 degree oven and bake for 3 hours and 30 minutes. Yahoo! Your turkey is going to be smokin’ when you take it out of the oven so you need to let it cool down on ice for 10 minutes.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Emmalee
First thing, you need to get your turkey. Be sure to get a 10-pound turkey. Go to Walmart to choose the best turkey. A turkey is full of germs so you gotta wear gloves as you clean it. I don’t think it will have the Coronavirus but you still have to clean it. To zap the germs, use lots of water and be sure to use lots of strawberry and banana scented soap. Clean your turkey outside. Use lots of water and sing “Old Town Road” a few times as you scrub hard. Soon your turkey will be clean. Place your turkey in a roaster.
Now, it’s time to stuff your turkey. Choose the BEST ingredients like: Twisty Noodles, Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Cheese Pizza, carrots, potatoes, peas, and watermelon. Use the following spices to make your turkey tasty: salt and pepper. Place it in a 1-degree oven and bake for 10 hours and 15 minutes. Oh my! Your turkey is going to be smokin’ when you take it out of the oven. You will need to let it cool in the freezer for 10 minutes.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Eva
First thing, you need to get your turkey. Be sure to get a 22-pound turkey. Go to Walmart to get the best one! A turkey is full of germs so you gotta wear gloves as you clean it. I don’t think it will have the Coronavirus but you still have to clean it. To get rid of germs, be sure to use lots of hand sanitizer, strawberry scented shampoo and conditioner, and strawberry scented body wash. Clean your turkey in the bathtub because it has more space for a big turkey. Use lots of water and a sponge as you scrub. Sing Kids Bop songs while scrubbing hard and soon your turkey will be germ free. Place your turkey in a crockpot.
Now, it’s time to stuff your turkey. Choose the tastiest ingredients like: tomatoes, carrots, broccoli, and apples. Use the following spices to create a fantastic, tasty turkey: sage, salt, pepper, and thyme. Stuff your turkey and place it in a 600-degree oven and bake for 5 hours and 46 minutes. Yahoo! Your turkey is going to be smokin’ when you take it out of the oven so you need to let it cool in your freezer for 40 minutes.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Kenlie
You need to get your turkey. Be sure to get a 50-pound turkey. Go to a pasture to choose the best. Make sure you are in dark clothes and that you are hiding in a bush. When you stick your gun out to the left of the bush you can shoot a turkey. Put your turkey in the truck and drive home. A turkey is full of germs so you gotta wear gloves as you clean it. I don’t think it will have Coronavirus but you still have to clean it. To chase the germs away, be sure to use lots of rose scented shampoo, Tide, and bleach. Clean your turkey outside in your backyard. Use lots of water and a washrag as you scrub. Sing Kidz Bop Songs while you are scrubbing and soon your turkey will be sparkling. Place your turkey in a crockpot.
Now, it’s time to stuff your turkey. Choose the best ingredients like: mac and cheese, chicken noodle soup, Cookie Dough Ice Cream, corn, green beans, carrots, and watermelon. Use the following spices: salt and pepper, nutmeg, and sage. Be sure to use hot sauce. Stuff your turkey! Place it in a 50-degree oven and bake for 2 hours and 6 minutes. Yeehaw doggies! Your turkey is going to be hotter than blazes so you need to let it cool in the freezer for 6 minutes.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Lyla
First thing, you need to get your turkey. Be sure to get an 89-pound turkey. Go to the grocery store in Westmoreland to choose the best turkey. A turkey is full of germs so you gotta wear gloves as you clean it. I don’t think it will have the Coronavirus but you still have to clean it. To get rid of the germs, be sure to use Pledge, Bleach, and strawberry scented soap. Clean your turkey in the kitchen sink. Use lots of water and a sponge as you scrub. Sing, “Country Roads” by John Denver while scrubbing hard and soon your turkey will be germ free. Place your turkey in a crockpot.
Now, it’s time to stuff your turkey. Choose the BEST ingredients like: fried chicken, Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, Cookie Dough Ice Cream, carrots, corn, peas, and a lemon. Use the following spices to make your turkey taste like the BEST turkey in the whole wide world: Slap Your Mamma Spice, salt, and nutmeg. Be sure to add Sweet’n’Sour sauce. Stuff your turkey! Place your turkey in a 50-degree oven and bake for 1 hour and 3 minutes. Yahoo! Your turkey is going to be hotter than blazes when you take it out of the oven so you need to let it cool in the freezer for 6 minutes.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Nash
First, you need to get your turkey. Be sure to get a 58-pound turkey. Go to the grocery store in Westmoreland to get the best one. A turkey is full of germs so you gotta wear gloves as you clean it. I don’t think it will have Covid-19 but you still have to clean it. To get rid of germs, be sure to use lots of soap, hand sanitizer, and Tide. Clean your turkey outside in the backyard. Use lots of water and a sponge as you scrub. Sing Kidz Bop Songs while scrubbing hard and soon your turkey will be germ free. Place your turkey in a crockpot.
Now, it’s time to stuff your turkey. Choose the BEST ingredients like: Mac and Cheese, Tator Tot Casserole, Cheese pizza, tomatoes, peas, corn, and honey combs. Use the following spices to make a yummy turkey taste yummy: pepper, sage, and thyme. Be sure to add BBQ sauce. Stuff your turkey and place it in a 50-degree oven and bake for 8 hours and 30 minutes. Yahoo! Your turkey is going to be hotter than blazes when you take it out of the oven so you need to let it cool in the refrigerator for 8 minutes.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Nora
