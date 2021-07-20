Eddie K. Lutz, 84, of Manhattan, passed away on Friday, July 9th, at the Valley Vista, Good Samaritan Society – Wamego long-term care facility. Eddie was born on August 10, 1936, in Manhattan, KS, the son of Martha Lorena (Prestwood) Lutz and William John Lutz. He was preceded in death by his parents, his three brothers: Billy Lutz, Bob Lutz, John Lutz, one Sister-in-Law, Rita (Sanders) Lutz, two brothers-in-law: Bill Gregg and Rudy Kramer, two nieces, Kay (Kramer) Cain and Jeanie (Gregg) Lowe, and four nephews Randy Skinner, Steve Norton, Marshall Stewart, and Joe Cain. He is survived by his two sisters, Betty (Lutz) Kramer, Berris “Pooch” (Lutz) Gregg, and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and their families.
Eddie was known by all as a hard worker. He joined the Walters Construction Company right out of high school and quickly rose from his start as a general laborer through the ranks as an equipment operator, foreman, and retired as a project superintendent for the Walters Morgan Construction company. Eddie was highly respected in the company and was responsible for overseeing some of the company’s major construction projects throughout the region.
Eddie deeply loved his family and sports of all kinds. He had K-State season football tickets through all the lean years and enjoyed taking others with him to games. He had an almost photographic memory of games and players and loved to talk about sports with family and friends. He followed and supported the athletic careers of his nieces, nephews, and great-nieces, and nephews and loved being part of family celebrations of all types. He had a strong sense of justice and fairness, strong opinions, and would do unexpected things to help those in need. He was a good and loyal friend and cared deeply for others.
A “Home Going Celebration” was held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14th at the Carlson’s Irvin Parkview Funeral Home, burial was in the Sunrise Cemetery.
