Watson's to Celebrate 25 Years Together

Bobby and Kim (Blume) Watson will celebrate their 25th Aniversary on April 27, 2021. They were married on April 27, 1996, in Alma on the 50th wedding anniversary of Kim's maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Donna Valburg.
Bobby works in Wamego for Caterpillar as a machinist. Kim owns and operates Three Little Bears Daycare, Wamego.
Their children are: Dustin Bird (Alison), Wamego; Kimber Watson, Seattle, WA; Nickolas Watson and Brooklynn Watson, Wamego. They also have a grandson, Bronson Bird.
