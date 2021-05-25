Card Shower
Barbara Sackrider
Please join our family in celebrating our mother, Barbara Sackrider, by showering her with birthday wishes. She will turn 85 years old on Sunday, May 30. Cards may be sent to: Barbara Sackrider, 15900 Cedar Meadows Road Wamego, KS 66547.
St. Marys
Library Board Meeting
May 26, 5:30 p.m., Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Board of Trustees monthly meeting, St. Marys Headquarters Library. The public is welcome to attend.
Wamego
Blood Drive
May 20, 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Red Cross Blood Drive, First United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln.
June 1, 12p.m. — 6 p.m., Red Cross Blood Drive, First United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln.
Riley Co.
WIC Clinic
All WIC appointments are now being done by phone and email out of the Riley County Health Department. Staff will call you before your scheduled appointment. If you would like to apply for WIC or have questions about your appointment, please call 785-776-4779 ext 7661.
Pott Co.
Memorial Day Closures
The County Offices and Landfill will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day. The Commissioners will not meet on that Monday, but will meet in regular session on Monday, June 7.
