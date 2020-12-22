Wamego
P.R.A.Y. MeetingProject Rescue of Amazon Youth (P.R.A.Y.) will have its annual meeting on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held via ZOOM. If you would like to join us the site is: https://ksu.zoom.us/i/99182827013. For more information please contact Alex Janulis at 785-341-8064.
