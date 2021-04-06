Wamego
Hot Breakfast
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, hot breakfast every first and third Thursday of the month. 7 a.m. — 9 a.m., NOW open to inside seating. 700 Lincoln
City Wide Garage Sales
Wamego’s Spring Garage Sales will be May 1
The Smoke Signal is now taking ads for the Wamego City Wide and Beyond Garage Sales.
- The sale date will be Saturday, May 1.
- The cost is $10 / 30 words and $0.30 / word there after.
- The price includes a spot on the map which will be published in print and online in the e-edition of the April 27 Smoke Signal.
- Each official sale will receive a sign with their corresponding number from the map.
- The deadline for placing an ad is Wednesday, April 21.
To place an ad and make payment, stop by the Smoke Signal office at 407 Lincoln, Wamego; call 785-456-2602 any time from 9-5 M-F; or email advertising@wamegonews.com.
This event is sponsored by The Smoke Signal.
