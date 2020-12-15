Early Deadlines
The Smoke Signal
Due to the upcoming Christmas and New Years Day holidays, The Smoke Signal will have early deadlines for advertising and editorial copy of 3 p.m. on:
• Wednesday, Dec. 23 for the December 29, 2020, edition
• Wednesday, Dec. 30 for the January 5, 2021, edition
The Times
The Monday deadlines for The Times will not change.
Thank you for your understanding. We hope you have a safe and happy holiday season. ~The Smoke Signal and The Times staff
Pott Co.
Holiday Hours
Pottawatomie County Offices will be closing early Thursday December 24 and Friday all day, December 25 for Christmas. Landfill will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. Pottawatomie County Offices and Landfill also closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 for New Year’s Day.
