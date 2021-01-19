Card Shower
Delta Alt
Delta Alt will be turning 95 on Jan. 30. Because of Covid, the family will not be hosting an open house celebration. The family asks to please honor her with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1607 4th Street Rm 204 Wamego, KS 66547.
St. Marys
Library Board Meeting
Jan. 27, 5:30 p.m., Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Board of Trustees monthly meeting, St. Marys Headquarters Library. The public is welcome to attend.
