Wamego
Hot Carry Out Breakfast
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is having a hot carry out breakfast every first and third Thursday of the month. 7 a.m. — 9 a.m., 700 Lincoln.
Blood Donation
March 17, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation, Highland Community College, 500 Miller Drive.
Blaine
Fish Fry
March 26, 5 p.m. — 7:30 p.m., Blaine Knights of Columbus #2278 Fish Fry, St. Columbkille’s Parish Hall. There will be fish and all the fixings. Dine in or carry out option for a free will donation.
St. Marys
Library Board Meeting
March 31, 5:30 p.m., Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Board of Trustees Meeting, St. Marys Headquarters Library. The public is welcome to attend.
