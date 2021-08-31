Early Deadline for Labor Day
Due to the Labor Day holiday, The Times will have an early deadline for the Sept. 9 edition. All copy and advertising, to include classified and legals, are due no later than 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3.
The Smoke Signal is not affected.
The office will be closed Monday, Sept. 6.
Wamego
Free Breakfast
Sept. 2, 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.,
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Corner of 7th and Lincoln.
Pott Co.
Pottawatomie County Offices and County Landfill will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day. The Commissioners will not meet on that day. They will meet again on Monday, Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.